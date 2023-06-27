Honigman LLP added Justin D. Gingerich as a partner in the firm’s transactions and counseling group. Gingerich’s practice focuses on venture capital, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.He works with startups and private companies, managing their life cycle from formation and structuring to fundraising and strategic exits. He also advises financial institutions on legal and business issues related to strategic transactions, deal structuring, diligence, and post-closing integration …