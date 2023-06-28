Norton Rose Fulbright added intellectual property litigation attorney John W. McBride as a partner. He joins from Sidley Austin.McBride represents technology sector clients in complex patent and trade secret cases, both in courts and the International Trade Commission. He also advises on transactional and strategic intellectual property issues, including licensing negotiations, developing intellectual property assets and evaluating patent portfolios for acquisition or litigation.• Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP …