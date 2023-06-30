Romanucci & Blandin LLC partner Martin D. Gould was sworn in as the Chicago Bar Association’s chair of its Young Lawyers Section on June 22 during the section’s 2023 annual meeting. He’ll serve a one-year term.Gould has held many CBA leadership positions including vice-chair, member service manager, director, legislative liaison and chair of the CBA Torts Litigation Committee. He has also served in leadership positions within several other organizations, including the National Crime Victims Bar …