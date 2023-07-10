Winston & Strawn added Keerthika Subramanian as a partner to its transactions department. She also is a member of the firm’s capital markets practice.Subramanian focuses her practice on capital markets and has counseled many public and private companies on debt and equity offerings, debt restructurings, de-SPAC company transactions and disclosure and corporate governance matters.
•
Matthew Glavin, a member of Cozen O’Connor’s Public Strategies Group, was awarded the 2023 St. Robert Bellarmine Award by the …