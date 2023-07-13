Romanucci & Blandin LLC named Michael R. Grieco and Bryce T. Hensley as partners of the firm.Grieco’s practice focuses on medical malpractice, product liability, construction negligence, toxic torts, motor vehicle collision, catastrophic injury and wrongful death.Hensley helps manage the firm’s complex litigation group representing individual and classes of victims of toxic exposures, product defects, civil rights violations, automobile accidents, and other catastrophic personal injuries and wrongful death.
