Chuhak & Tecson promoted Anne M. Wolniakowski to equity principal and Melissa Turk Firmage and Margaret M. Salinas to income principal.Wolniakowski was recently named co-practice group leader of the corporate transactions and business law group. Wolniakowski concentrates on mergers and acquisition and transactions involving closely held entities, including acquisitions and sales of businesses ranging in size and in various industries.Firmage is a member of the estate and trust administration and the litigation and …