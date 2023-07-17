Barnes & Thornburg added Kenneth P. Kansa as a partner to the firm’s finance, insolvency and restructuring department.Kansa’s practice covers in-court and out-of-court restructuring matters, with experience representing corporate clients in financial and operational restructuring proceedings, as well as cross-border insolvency matters. He represents public and non-public companies in Chapter 11 plans, out-of-court debt resolutions, strategic transactions, and other bankruptcy-related real estate, tax and …