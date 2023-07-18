Cook County Circuit Court Judge Charles Burns was inducted into the Stanley Goldstein Treatment Court Hall of Fame on June 29 during a special RISE23 ceremony in Chicago. RISE23 is a conference focusing on addiction, mental health and justice reform.Following his honor, Burns took part in a panel discussion showcasing his Rehabilitative Alternate Probation Program’s approach to assisting treatment court participants in finding housing. The program partners with the Cook County Housing Authority to provide vouchers to …