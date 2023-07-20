Goldberg Segalla partner Danielle N. Malaty was appointed chair of the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section Self-Insurers and Risk Managers Committee.Prior to her appointment to chair, Malaty served as vice chair of the SIRM Committee for six years. Along with the newly appointed TIPS committee chairs, Malaty will also serve on the TIPS Standing Committee, where she will act as a liaison to numerous committees within TIPS.• GWC Injury Lawyers added Harris L. Elliott as a partner …