Romanucci & Blandin LLC founding partner Antonio M. Romanucci was honored with two American Association for Justice awards during the group’s meetings last week in Philadelphia.Romanucci received the Above and Beyond Award, a distinction that honors AAJ members who made exceptional contributions to sustain and strengthen the organization.He also was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award, honoring a member of the AAJ Board of Governors who, during the past year, has been of special assistance to the AAJ president.