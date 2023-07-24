Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge LLC named Julie Murphy as a partner. She focuses her practice on nursing home and medical malpractice negligence, civil rights matters and general negligence.In other firm news, Charles Vogt and John Chwarzynski, Jr., also joined as associates. Vogt focuses his practice on complex class action and commercial litigation, employment discrimination, civil rights matters and general negligence.Chwarzynski focuses on representing victims of personal injury, wrongful death, sexual abuse and other …