Perkins Coie named partner Jaclyn (Jaci) McNally as co-chair of its hospitality industry group.McNally, based in the firm’s Chicago office, has experience advising public and private companies, private equity funds, and lenders in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including real estate acquisitions and dispositions, development projects, and real estate financings.• Aronberg Goldgehn added Nicholas J. Daly as an associate.Daly practices litigating complex insurance coverage and claims matters …