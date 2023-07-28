James G. Argionis, a member of Cozen O’Connor’s commercial litigation practice, was appointed to serve a three-year term on the Dean’s Advisory Council (DAC) at Loyola University Chicago’s College of Arts and Sciences.DAC is comprised of Loyola University Chicago alumni and friends who provide advice and feedback to the dean and support college initiatives designed to enhance the quality and reputation of its college of arts and sciences, participate in programming and events, including mentoring …