Davis Friedman LLP promoted Greer Malkin and Alexandra Perraud to partner.Malkin joined the firm in 2015 as a law clerk. Her practice concentrates on the negotiation and litigation of complex financial matters and child custody proceedings in divorce and parentage matters.Perraud joined the firm as an associate in 2020. Her practice centers around high conflict and complex child custody issues often involving domestic violence.• Harrison & Held LLP updated its name and branding and now is known as Harrison LLP.