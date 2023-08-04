Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP named Alexa Goutos as its new partner.Goutos focuses her practice on complex issues in family law, including custody/allocation of parental responsibilities, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, contribution to college education, enforcement matters, and the disposition of marital and non-marital assets.• University of Illinois Chicago School of Law will host its online International IP Practice Seminar from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21.It is a half-day, comprehensive CLE program …