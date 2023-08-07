Keith A. Hebeisen, partner at Clifford Law Offices, was awarded the 2023 American Association of Justice (AAJ) Distinguished Service Award.Each year, the AAJ honors trial lawyers, affiliates, and advocates who support its fight for justice. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes members of the AAJ Board of Governors who have been of special assistance to the president of the association during the past year. The award was presented during the Board of Governors meeting July 18 in Philadelphia.• Illinois Supreme …