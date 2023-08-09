Johnson & Bell, Ltd. added James P. Balog, Heather E. Shea and Ariel T. Flood as shareholders. All three previously worked at O’Hagan Meyer.Balog focuses on professional liability, construction accident litigation, pharmacy and medical malpractice and litigation based on third party criminal acts.Shea concentrates her practice on civil litigation, personal injury defense, premises liability, professional malpractice and commercial litigation.Flood focuses represents large retail clients in the areas of premises …