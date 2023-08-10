Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel, Ltd. hired Michelle Bracke as an insurance coverage partner.She counsels insurers and has litigated coverage matters at both the trial and appellate levels. Bracke has litigated matters involving first party coverages, professional liability, errors and omissions, directors and officers, employment, general liability, rescission and policyholder fraud.• Polsinelli added Raymond J. Jacobi III as a shareholder to its private equity M&A practice. Jacobi focuses his practice on M&A …