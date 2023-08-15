Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP hired William B. “Bill” Schiller as a partner in the labor and employment group in Chicago. He joins from Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd.Schiller represents individuals and institutions nationally, including universities, medical centers and corporations in immigration law matters. He represents clients before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Executive Office for Immigration Review, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. consular posts worldwide. He also represents …