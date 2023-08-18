The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Roger D. Rickmon as a circuit judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit, effective Aug. 21. Rickmon previously was an as associate judge on the 12th circuit bench. He fills the vacancy left by Judge Susan T. O’Leary, who is retiring.
•
The Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights will host its “Good Trouble: Art of Resistance Gala” Sept. 27 at the Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St. The gala begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and …