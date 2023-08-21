The American Constitution Society’s Chicago Lawyers Chapter is hosting its annual Legal Legends Luncheon at noon Sept. 12 at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd.ACLU of Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell will give the keynote remarks. Early bird tickets currently are $65 for public interest attendees and students. Tickets are $125 for private sector attendees.The ACS also announced its 2023 Abner J. Mikva and Ruth Goldman honorees. The Abner J. Mikva awardees are:• Patricia Brown Holmes, managing …