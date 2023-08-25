Abuse Guardians, a national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse, appointed sexual abuse lawyer Ervin B. Nevitt as its attorney for Illinois. Nevitt joins from Coplan & Crane Ltd.• The Illinois Supreme Court announced the creation of the Illinois Judicial College Committee on Pretrial Education (CPTE) as a seventh Standing Committee of the Illinois Judicial College (Judicial College). This elevates pretrial education from its current Pretrial Board Workgroup status in the Judicial College.