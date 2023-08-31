Thompson Hine LLP added Ryan W. Blackney as a litigation partner to the firm’s Chicago office.He focuses on complex commercial and bankruptcy litigation with a concentration in commercial fraud, fraudulent transfer matters, and objection to discharge adversary proceedings in bankruptcy court.Blackney joins the firm from Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP.• Phillips Lytle LLP added Jaran R. Moten as a partner in its national litigation practice. Moten will be based out of the firm’s Chicago office. He joins …