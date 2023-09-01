The Center for Disability and Elder Law added Andrew J. Potter as a staff attorney.Potter will work in the CDEL’s Early Resolution Program. He primarily deals with consumer debt and eviction cases. Potter began his career as an Illinois Bar Foundation Fellow at the Loyola Community Law Center Clinic. While there, he practiced primarily in the areas of minor and adult guardianships. He was appointed guardian ad litem on a number of minor guardianship cases. Following that, he worked at Cunningham Lopez LLP as an …