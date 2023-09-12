Timothy J. Cavanagh and Michael J. Sorich of Cavanagh Law Group obtained two recent settlements for clients totaling $38.1 million, the firm said in a news release. On July 31, the attorneys obtained $27 million in a trucking case in the Southern District of Illinois for the families of a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman killed in a semi-tractor trailer crash.Cavanagh, Sorich and Christopher H. Dietmann also obtained a $11.1 million product liability settlement Aug. 22 of a case in Cook County Circuit Court for a 25 …