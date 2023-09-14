Clifford Law Offices promoted Charles R. Haskins, Jr. to partner. Haskins has been with the firm for seven years and focuses his practice on complex medical malpractice.• Chuhak & Tecson hired Markeya A. Fowler and Nicholas W. Zausch as associates.Fowler focuses her practice on employment, labor defense and civil litigation defense. She counsels clients on employment law, including advice on terminations and disciplinary actions, drafting and revising handbook policies for legal compliance and responses to charges …