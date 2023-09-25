Johnson & Bell added Claire K. Axelrood and Adnan Shafi as associates.Axelrood is in the firm’s health care practice group and concentrates on defending medical malpractice cases involving hospitals, universities, physicians, nurses, and other health care providers.Shafi concentrates his practice in municipal liability matters, representing municipalities and law enforcement officers.• Willkie Farr & Gallagher added John D. Mitchell as counsel to the firm’s Chicago office. He joins its litigation …