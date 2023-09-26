Griffin Williams McMahon & Walsh LLP elected Kristin N. Suchy and Scott Drumheller partners.Suchy focuses on civil matters, with an emphasis on real estate, probate and guardianship matters, trust and estate litigation, and personal injury litigation.Drumheller represents clients in corporate, employment and nonprofit legal matters, as well as business and civil litigation, including equity formation, M&A, stock and asset sales, governance/compliance and dispute resolution.• McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp P.C. …