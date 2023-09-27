In observance of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession will host a webinar titled “Why We Should Ask; Why We Should Tell: Disability Diversity in the Legal Profession” at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.The webinar will explore those protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, disability etiquette, tools and resources that help allow people with disabilities to perform their jobs within the industry, and ways employers are addressing disability …