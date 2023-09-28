Cavanagh Law Group partner Michael Sorich will speak about trucking litigation during the Illinois Trial Lawyers Update and Review Seminar Oct. 9 at the Westin River North in Chicago.Visit the ITLA website (www.iltla.com) for more information.• The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Chicago is inviting lawyers, judges and other legal professionals to celebrate the 89th Votive Red Mass of the Holy Spirit at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St. It will be followed by a reception at Corboy Law Center in …