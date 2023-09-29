Clifford Law Offices associate John V. Kalantzis will speak on “Aviation Law in the U.S.” at the Travel Law Conference Oct. 19 in London, England.Kalantzis will discuss what makes the United States judicial system distinct and the methods of illustrating the devastation wrought upon families by an aviation disaster to a civil jury. Kalantzis is part of the aviation legal team involved with the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX8 jet in Ethiopia.Zoom attendance is available through registration online at …