Quarles & Brady elected two new partners in its Chicago office.Justin DeAngelis is a member of the firm’s intellectual property practice group. He counsels clients on the development of domestic and international patent portfolios, focusing on patent preparation and prosecution, freedom-to-operate analyses, and infringement analyses for design and utility patents.Camille Roe is a member of the labor and employment practice group. She focuses on employment litigation, including defending against state and federal …