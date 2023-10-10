Locke Lord promoted three to partner, effective Jan. 1, 2024.Tom Bohac focuses his practice on investment management, securities and corporate law. He counsels clients on securities compliance, investments, trusts and broker-dealer regulation.Alyssa Gregory concentrates her practice on reinsurance, insurance and health care disputes. She also has experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation and arbitration matters.Jonathan B. Turpin focuses his practice on intellectual property …