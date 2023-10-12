A. Traub & Associates hired Michael J. Drabant as a partner.Drabant will lead the firm’s estates practice group. He will also add new practice areas to the firm such as elder law, Medicaid planning and special needs planning and administration.Drabant was previously an associate at A. Traub & Associates from 2010 to 2013.• Foran Glennon added Leah Lewis and Matthew Lee-Own as associates.Lewis focuses her practice on civil litigation. She assists clients with insurance and liability disputes related to …