Rimon P.C. appointed Neal H. Levin, a fraud, investigations and asset recovery attorney, to partner.Levin has experience with a variety of fraudulent transactions, including those stemming from bankruptcy fraud, occupational fraud, corporate governance fraud, government corruption, insurance fraud, bank fraud, mortgage fraud, asset concealment, asset protection plans, offshore financial centers, blockchain, cryptocurrency, art fraud and Ponzi schemes.Levin also serves as a federal and state equity receiver in matters …