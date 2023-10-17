Stephanie Villinski, deputy director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, was reappointed to the American Bar Association’s Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration Commission.She was appointed to a one-year term by ABA President Mary Smith. The Cornerstones of Democracy initiative was created to encourage lawyers to take a leading role in promoting civics, civility and collaboration, to restore confidence in America’s democratic institutions and the judicial system, …