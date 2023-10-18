Daniel K. Wright was voted associate judge for the 7th Judicial District, director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Marcia M. Meis announced. Wright received his undergraduate degree in 2001 from Illinois College in Jacksonville, and his J.D. in 2004 from St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. Wright is currently affiliated with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office in Springfield.• Funeral visitation and services for Judge James P. Flannery Jr. will be Wednesday and …