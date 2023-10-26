The Diversity Scholarship Foundation will host its Unity Gala & Awards Ceremony Jan. 18 at the grand ballroom of the JW Marriott Chicago, 151 W. Adams St., Chicago. A cocktail reception is planned for 5 p.m, followed by dinner and the program at 6 p.m.For information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets, contact dsfchicago@gmail.com or visit diversitychicago.org.• Corboy & Demetrio associate Michael D. Ditore will take part in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association’s Medical Malpractice Seminar Dec …