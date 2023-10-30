Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen appointed Tobin Taylor as its managing partner, effective Jan. 1, 2024.Taylor has been with the firm throughout his legal career and helped develop and manage its toxic tort practice group. He has served on the firm’s board of directors since 2020.• Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP partner Erin McAdams Franzblau was installed as president-elect of the Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association for the 2023-24 term.Franzblau was elected and installed during the FBA Chicago …