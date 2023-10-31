Jesse H. Ruiz, general counsel and chief compliance officer of The Vistria Group, is among two appointments by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the University of Illinois board of trustees.Ruiz previously was deputy governor for education in the Pritzker administration. He oversaw the state’s education system from early childhood through higher education, including all state school districts, community colleges and its 12 public universities, as well as the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Abraham Lincoln …