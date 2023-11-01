Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella LLC attorney Stacey A. McCullough was named the 2023 recipient of the 18th Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Service Award.The award is presented annually to a practicing DuPage County attorney who provided pro bono services to low-income individuals or charitable organizations.• Jeannice Williams Appenteng was sworn in as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Illinois.Appenteng is the first Black woman to serve as a magistrate judge in the Northern District. Her …