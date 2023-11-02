Nixon Peabody LLP added corporate finance attorney Barrett Wilson-Murphy to its global finance practice. He will be based in the firm’s Chicago office.Barrett has more than a decade of experience working with domestic and foreign clients on middle-market financings and restructurings. He advises banks and other financial institutions, debt funds, non-bank lenders, and other providers of capital in a variety of transactions, including senior, second lien and mezzanine financings, on an asset-based or cash-flow basis …