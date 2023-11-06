Blank Rome LLP added Stephanie K. Hor-Chen to its finance, restructuring and bankruptcy group as a partner. Hor-Chen focuses her practice on insolvency and restructuring. She joins from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.Hor-Chen represents lenders — including banks, commercial finance companies, private equity firms, equipment lenders, administrative agents and indenture trustees — in out-of-court dealings and in-court proceedings.• The American Bar Association Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the …