JAMS added retired Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna H. Demacopoulos to its panel.Demacopoulos will serve as an arbitrator, mediator and court-appointed neutral, handling administrative law; arbitration; class action/mass tort; civil rights; business/commercial; employment; insurance; trust, probate and estates; and securities cases.Demacopoulos joins JAMS after serving 15 years on the bench. She also worked in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. She worked in the court’s Chancery Division and …