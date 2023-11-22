The Illinois Supreme Court has formed a new Executive Committee on the Practice of Law. It will make recommendations on issues that impact the practicing law and unmet legal needs, according to a news release.The committee consists of 13 members appointed by the state’s high court. Taft Law partner J. Timothy Eaton is the committee chair. Retired attorney Timothy L. Bertschy is vice chair. Other committee members are: Linda R. Crane; John K. Kim; Allison L. Wood; Joseph Torres; Patrick B. Mathis; Wesley A. Gozia …