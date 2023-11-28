Taft Law added Thomas Pasternak to its intellectual property practice group. He joins from Akerman.Pasternak focuses his practice on patent, trademark and trade secret litigation, licensing and prosecution. He protects clients’ intellectual property rights in district courts across the United States, the International Trade Commission, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the Federal Circuit and 7th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.Pasternak serves clients in the e-commerce, communications, biopharma and consumer …