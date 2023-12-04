Winston & Strawn LLP promoted three Chicago lawyers to partner.April Doxey represents financial institutions and borrowers in complex domestic and cross-border financings, including leveraged buyouts, liability management transactions and out-of-court restructurings. Doxey focuses on syndicated transactions and private credit deals in the middle market.Daniel S. Murow advises and counsels clients in all facets of commercial real estate transactions. He works with real estate investment trusts, institutional and …