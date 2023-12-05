Dykema added Christopher Cahill as a senior counsel in its corporate and finance practice group. He joins from Aegis Law.Cahill counsels businesses to optimize their relationships with vendors, customers and lenders for enhanced market presence, returns and liquidity. Cahill has represented national banks and other secured creditors in loan workouts, bankruptcy cases, receiverships and assignments for the benefit of creditors, including leading multiple evidentiary hearings.• Beam Legal Team promoted Vasiliki &ldquo …