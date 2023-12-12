Polsinelli added Jacob Zerkle as counsel to its nonprofit organizations practice group. He is a tax attorney focusing his practice on meeting the legal and tax needs of charities, private foundations, community foundations and churches.He will work closely with Polsinelli’s nonprofit attorneys in Kansas City, Missouri; Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, Tennessee.Zerkle advises nonprofit clients on the complex legal environment governing exempt organizations. He guides nonprofit organizations and their …