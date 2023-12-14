ArentFox Schiff named Brian A. Friederich, Luke E. Harriman and Malerie Ma Roddy as partners at its Chicago office, effective Jan. 1.Friederich advises clients on corporate and employee compensation matters, including benefits, onboarding and separation, and selection and implementation of retirement plan offerings. He also handles ERISA and employee benefits and executive compensation matters in connection with public and private company merger and acquisition transactions.Harriman advises high-net-worth individuals and …